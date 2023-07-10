Ruto allies call for Raila’s arrest ahead of maandamano





Several Kenya Kwanza allied politicians are now demanding for the arrest of Azimio La Umoja’s principal, Raila Odinga, in light of the opposition demonstrations he recently led call that was witnessed across the country on July 7, 2023.

Nandi County Senator Samson Cherargei told the media that Mr Odinga and his demonstration organizers must be arrested immediately because he is creating chaos, anarchy, lawlessness, destruction of property and loss of life.

“This is very unfortunate in the Republic of Kenya. I want to call upon the police and the Interior Minister and other agencies to move with speed and arrest Raila Odinga and other organizers. Because they have broken the law, they are abusing human rights and democracy we enjoy in this country. Let us arrest him. What is the worst that can happen? Kenyans will be happy, they will be free to move and do their daily chores across the country. We will be able to revive the economy,” said Senator Cherargei.

United Democratic Alliance’s Secretary General Cleophas Malala also called for the arrest of Raila Odinga.

“They are now collecting signatures to remove President Ruto from office. We have said Raila Odinga must respect the Kenyan Constitution. We won’t allow Raila to overthrow the government. That is a crime and we will make sure that those intending to overthrow the government are arrested and imprisoned. Raila Odinga you are not above the law. We will make sure the law has followed you, arrests you and jails you just like any other Kenyan citizen,” said Mr Malala.

Kenya Kwanza politicians now lining up and addressing the media demanding for Raila’s arrest comes after the opposition leader called for nationwide civil disobedience, and marked it with the Sabasaba rallies that were held in Kamukunji and other parts of the country.

The demonstrations are against President Ruto’s regime, the runaway high cost of living that Ruto promised to handle and said to have failed to deliver on as well as the recruitment of new IEBC Commissioners. The demonstrations resumed after a long hiatus where bilateral talks were to take place between the government and the opposition over the aforementioned issues; but it would appear they could not agree on anything.

“We gave them a chance for discussion, but they did not see the need to address the plights facing Kenyans. We are therefore forced to go back in the streets,” said Raila Odinga.

He also demonstrated against President Ruto’s cannibalization of political parties whereby he went after members of opposing parties and absorbed them into his United Democratic Alliance party without following the Constitution of Kenya. So far, seven Azimio politicians dissented Raila and joined ranks with President Ruto. They, however, did not step down from their political positions despite campaigning on Azimio tickets and being elected.

These calls for Raila’s arrests come as the opposition prepares to return to the streets on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, and every other Wednesday after that.

