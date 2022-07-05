Nadia Mukami trolled for wearing ‘unsightly’ bodysuit during concert





Singer Nadia Mukami might have wowed her fans with a thrilling performance in Meru over the weekend but a section of them have taken issue with her choice of attire.

Nadia made her first public performance after welcoming her first born child in March. For the occasion she opted to wear a bodysuit, which hugged her body features.

Some of her fans felt that the outfit exposed her in not a good way, especially since she is yet to lose the baby fat women get during pregnancy.

Below here some of their comments:

“She’s a mother, I believe kuna responsibility ukianza kupata you change your dress code, look at Wahu,” said one online user.

“Hapa napo zii maze body haikubaliani na mavazi,” another one commented.

“Anakaa nikama amejifunga napkin au cjui ndo diaper,” wrote some other user.

“Hii achia Beyonce,” yet another user said.

“When your stylist is the chairperson of your village witches society,” said another user.

Mukami made her debut in the music scene in 2015 but it is not after releasing the song Maombi that her popularity grew. She has since released several hit songs including collabos with various artistes.