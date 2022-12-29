Nairobi lady pleads guilty to destroying ‘mother in law’s’ plates, basin

Faith Kemunto at the Makadara Law Courts. She pleaded guilty to destroying her boyfriend mother's property. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

Faith Kemunto at the Makadara Law Courts. She pleaded guilty to destroying her boyfriend mother's property. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda





A woman who destroyed electronics and household items belonging to her boyfriend’s mother while drunk will spend nine months in prison if she fails to pay a fine of Sh20, 000.

Ms. Faith Kemunto, 24, was handed the penalty by Principal Magistrate Agnes Mwangi of Makadara Law Courts after she pleaded guilty to charges of malicious damage to property and creating a disturbance.

Ms. Kemunto was charged with unlawfully and willingly destroying door panels, laptop’s battery, a basin and plates all valued at Sh6450, property of Ms. Crucifixa Makunda on December 25, 2022, in Kamulu estate within Njiru sub county of Nairobi, contrary to section 339 of the penal code.

Also read: KOT react to another Modern Coast Bus accident

KOT react to bodaboda rider caught in viral video drowning in river

Amber Ray’s plan if fiancé Kennedy Rapudo dumps her

She was also charged with creating a disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace contrary to section 95 (1) of the penal code after banging doors at Ms. Makunda’s house while shouting at her on the same date.

She pleaded guilty to both charges and told Ms. Mwangi that she is in the predicament because Ms. Makunda doesn’t like her.

The convict also claimed she was shouting because her boyfriend had assaulted her.

Ms. Kemunto and her boyfriend had differed after she spent Sh5000 on beer on the material date before she turned violent at Ms. Makunda’s compound.

The court heard that Ms. Makunda was seeing off her guest when she heard a commotion inside her son’s house.

The family members pleaded with Ms. Kemunto to stop causing the chaos but she locked herself inside the house threatening to commit suicide by stabbing herself with a knife.

Ms. Makunda drove to the nearby police post where she made a report before she returned with two police officers.

The convict was persuaded by the officers to open before she was arrested and escorted to Acacia police post where investigations were done.