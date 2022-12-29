Raila’s presidential election chief agent Saitabao Kanchori to sue Trevor Ombija





Saitabao Kanchori, the former chief agent to Raila Odinga when he vied for the presidency in the August 2022 General Election took to social media to announce his intent to sue Citizen Television’s prime time news anchor, Trevor Ombija.

In his December 28, 2022, tweet, Mr Kanchori claimed that his Christmas holiday had been rudely interrupted by Mr Ombija and intended to sue him within seven days if the anchor did not apologize to him.

“Notice of intent to sue. My Xmas Holiday has been rudely interrupted by false and malicious claims buy Trevor Ombija on Citizen TV that I said Raila Odinga’s campaigns, “were disorganized and that agents were not paid.” Unless I receive a proportionate apology in 7 days, am suing,” tweeted Mr Kanchori.

He attached a video of Trevor Ombija interviewing Orange Democratic Movement’s party leader Raila Odinga where he sought to confirm from Raila if Saitabao’s claims that his campaigns were disorganized, his command center did not work and whether his agents were not paid.

Raila, in his response, said that the Azimio campaign had been one of the best and most organized in the country; and that they knew exactly where things went wrong for them.

He claimed things went wrong at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) under former chairman Wafula Chebukati. Azimio maintained that the election had been rigged in President William Ruto’s favor.

Should Mr Kanchori proceed with filing a suit against Mr Ombija, it will be the second time the Citizen TV news anchor finds himself publicly on the chopping board at the law courts.

In November 2022, Trevor Ombija attracted ire for campaigning to have pubs and restaurants operate within residential estates after the Nairobi County government announced plans to shut down such amenities for noise pollution late into the night to the chagrin of residents.

It should be noted that Ombija owns Samaki Samaki, a pub/restaurant that operates within a residential estate in Kilimani estate and former beauty queen Emma Too was at the forefront of complaining and providing evidence of how Ombija’s club was causing problems for residents- especially her.

She complained of loud music late into the morning, patrons parking their vehicles infront of her property and other residents’, rowdy patrons and people using her house as a final destination drop off point when using taxi hailing apps.

Ombija denied the claims but Ms Too provided evidence, and later vowed to sue Trevor Ombija and his club for noise pollution following a trending public spat between the two on Twitter.

She also claimed that Samaki Samaki’s proprietors began intimidating her and this prompted her to turning to the law after attempts at engaging the owners in a conversation about their club’s nuisance and how they could resolve the matter failed to bear any fruits.