Nairobi policeman shoots dead two women, self





A police officer on March 5, 2023, killed two women including his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself.

The motive of the shooting at the Chief’s camp in Lang’ata, in the 8pm incident is yet to be established.

The policeman also shot at his colleague’s wife.

According to the police, the officer reported for night duty and excused himself from work to go pick up a jacket from his house.

He then returned to the house and killed the two women and himself.

The officer identified as Corporal Mark Mulanda of Langata police station is said to have first killed his colleague’s wife before shooting his own girlfriend. He then killed himself with the same gun.

The deceased women were identified as Fiona Chepkoech, 37, wife to the deceased’s colleague and Rhoda Machuma Chepchumba, 28, who was his (Mulanda) girlfriend.

Officers who visited the scene revealed that the officer fired at least 10 bullets.

The officer is said to have fired two shots at his colleague’s wife first. He then moved into his house, locking the door and spraying his girlfriend with seven bullets. He then pulled the trigger on himself.

Fiona, a neighbor to the couple, was apparently shot at after she came out of her house to establish the problem in Mulanda’s house after she went to see what the commotion was from the house.

According to officers who responded to the scene, the officer died due to a self-inflicted gunshot that entered his neck from the front and exited from the back.

An AK-47 rifle with 20 bullets was recovered from the scene.

The three bodies were moved to the city mortuary pending further investigations.