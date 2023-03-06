Riggy G: Your wife’s monthly salon bill can be more than Sh3000





Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now says a man should give her woman as much money to make her hair as he can possibly afford.

The DP, while speaking at a church service, said the fact that she gives her wife Sh3000 each month does not mean everyone should give their spouses and girlfriends a similar amount of money over the same period.

The outspoken DP also stressed that the constitution does not allow one to withdraw a benefit, and so men who have been giving their spouses more money to do their hair have no right to reduce the same.

He also urged women to fight for more resources from their better half.

“The Sh3,000 (monthly hair maintenance) I said is for Pastor Dorcas. Give your woman what you have been used to. If you used to give her Sh10,000 do not reduce after learning what I told my wife.”

Explaining why he gives his wife Sh3,000, the DP said, “The money is enough for her because she is a pastor and does not need a lot.”

Last week, DP Gachagua appealed to men to find ways of pleasing their spouses despite the high cost of living.

He shared a few tips on how men can make their wives smile and assured Kenyans that President William Ruto was working round the clock to improve the country’s economy, claiming former president Uhuru Kenyatta messed up with the economy so much that ladies are suffering in the households owing to lower income.

Gachagua also shared that just like other men he is happy when his wife dresses smartly.

Further, he claimed that due to the current economic hardships, women are no longer being pampered with trips to the salon leaving them to cover their heads with men asking for accountability when they give them as little as Sh1000.

“You need to take care of your wives. At times just give her Sh3000 and do not ask her what she will do with it. I am told nowadays men are asking for accountability even for Sh1000,” he said.

The DP made these comments in the presence of President William Ruto.

