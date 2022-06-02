Nakuru man ‘stabs’ brother to death





Police in Nakuru have arrested a man who is suspected to have stabbed his brother to death.

In a statement issued by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the siblings namely Abdul Irungu, 28, and Rashid Kimani, 26, differed and engaged in a heated exchange and the situation got out of hand.

“It is then that Mr Irungu reached for a knife and stabbed his younger brother in the abdomen before he fled home,” the statement adds.

Their 37-year-old brother who had on several occasions attempted to stop the fight rushed Mr Kimani, who was bleeding profusely, to the hospital where he was admitted.

When their mother was informed about what had taken place, she asked the matter is solved amicably by the family but the plans hit the wall when Mr Kimani died while undergoing treatment at a Nakuru Hospital.

Detectives in Nakuru alongside regular police officers then launched a manhunt for the murder suspect who had gone into hiding.

“A manhunt for the suspect was launched leading to the arrest of the 28-year-old man, much to the grief of his mother, for the double tragedy of losing two sons. One through death and the other who is staring at a charge of murder contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code,” the statement further reads.

It remains unclear why the two brothers whose the family says went along with each other differed over.