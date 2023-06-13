Nation FC defeats Astral Aviation in Left Foot League

Nation FC captain Allan Munga (right) fights for the ball with Joram Baraza of Bunge FC during a friendly match at the Nyayo National Stadium on November 10, 2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Nation FC scored in either half to sink Astral Aviation 2-0 in their opening fixture of the Left Foot Sports Corporate League at Sikh Union Club Astro Turf on Forest Road.

Nation were the better side in the opening exchanges but were forced to wait until the 23rd minute when Titus Mbithi put them ahead.

Aviation continued to battle for an equaliser but Nation retreated to defend their slim lead and went to the half-time break with the slim lead.

On resumption, while Aviation kept pushing for a goal, Mbithi grabbed the second against the run of play, after his left-footed effort hit the woodwork before sneaking into the net.

In the Social league, 2022 champions Salim Omar Advocates came from a goal down to sink Taliban FC 2-1.

It was Taliban, who took a deserved lead in the 28th minute when Omar Mahad dribbled past three defenders and the goalkeeper before slotting the ball into an empty net.

However, Salim Omar drew level in the 34th minute when Ahmed Shariff found space inside the box to slice the ball home and he completed his brace in the second half to stun Taliban.

In another match, One Africa Logistics came from two goals down to beat Abdulrahman Saad Advocates 4-2 in a six-goal thriller.

A total of 14 teams have already registered to take part in season 17 of the Nairobi league while in Mombasa the season commenced late and the games are yet to be completed.

