Mystery of security guard found dead along railway line





Police in Riruta are investigating an incident where a security guard was found dead along a railway line at Lenana in Dagoretti North Sub-County.

In a police report seen by Nairobi News, Mr Benson Namale Efumbi, 29, who was working for BM Security was on Friday, June 2, 2023, found dead along the railway line.

“It was reported through Nairobi Control Room that there was a body lying along the railway line at Lenana area map about 5kilometers south of the station. Officers from Riruta police station rushed to the scene and found the lifeless body,” the police report reads in part.

Police said the deceased had a deep stab wound on the left side of the collarbone. The scene was documented by officers before the body was moved to the City Mortuary.

Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are currently investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, police in Nairobi are investigating an incident where a man died while on his bed in Kawangware area.

In a report seen by Nairobi News, Ms Jerusa Amoit Wanyonyi reached out to the Muthangari Police Station where she reported that her husband identified as Mr Godwin Wanyonyi had passed on at the Kawangware Area Two bus terminus.

“Police officers rushed to the scene and found the body of Mr Godwin Wanyonyi, 67, lying on his bed while facing upwards in a one roomed rented house,” the report reads in part.

Officers said family and neighbours informed them that the deceased only complained of chest pain and around 4pm as they were preparing to take him to hospital he died.

According to the report, the body had a slight injury on both hands which were wrapped using an elastoplast.

The scene was documented by the Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) personnel and the body was then moved to Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi County awaiting to undergo postmortem test.