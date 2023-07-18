Night of Terror: Fatal fight erupts over polygamous Githurai 44 man





A violent altercation on July 16, 2023, between two women in Githurai 44 over a man they were both in a relationship with tragically resulted in the death of his first wife, Ms Lucy Mboli.

The dispute arose over who was the rightful wife of Mr Kilonzo Muinde.

According to a police report obtained by Nairobi News, the incident led to a fatal stabbing, and despite attempts to rush Ms Mboli to Kenyatta University Referral Hospital for medical attention, her life could not be saved.

Mr Muinde has so far told the police that the commotion started when the second wife, who has also been arrested in relation to the murder, arrived at the Githurai 44 rented house unannounced.

She then opened the house because nobody was around and sat as she breastfed her baby.

Since it was on a Saturday, Mr Muinde and Ms Mboli had gone for a family outing, and when they came back, they found the woman in the house.

“That is when the two started quarreling and fighting as Ms Mboli asked the second wife what she was doing in her house,” a sleuth privy to the ongoing investigations told Nairobi News.

Mr Muinde separated the two when the altercation turned physical, thinking the fight was over and the matter had been settled. However, that was not the case.

As they settled down and prepared to go to sleep, the second wife then took a position on the bed, and she was joined by Mr Muinde. The woman of the house, Ms Mboli, decided to sleep on the sofa set.

Mr Muinde told the police that as he was asleep, he heard Ms Mboli calling for help, and when he rushed to where she was sleeping, he found her lying on the floor.

He said blood was also oozing from her chest as she writhed in pain while on the floor.

Police officers decided to arrest Mr Muinde and his second wife, who are now in police custody as they assist in investigations.

