‘Nimepitia mengi’ DJ Fatxo steps out in new look to celebrate his birthday

Mugiithi artiste DJ Fatxo has resurfaced on his social media platforms to celebrate his 27th birthday.

The DJ has not been active on social media since March, 7th, 2023, two weeks after the death of a 23-year-old designer, Jeff Mwathi, at his apartment in Nairobi.

He is the key suspect in the death of Jeff, who allegedly fell from the 12th floor of the apartment, with investigations into the incident still ongoing.

Through his Facebook page, DJ Fatxo penned a heartwarming message to himself hoping that his new year will be different from his last year.

DJ Fatxo begun his celebratory message by quoting a Bible verse where King David praises the faithfulness of his God.

The DJ has a new hairstyle of long dreadlocks and wore a black suit in his latest photo.

“I have been young, and now am old; Yet have I not seen the righteous forsaken, Nor his descendants begging bread. (~ Psalms 37:5). I’m delighted to celebrate another year of my life. Happy Birthday to me! Thanks a lot, God for giving me another year of life. 27 please be kind because this past year will always be pensive… nimepitia mengi( I have gone through so much) just like Gold which must go through furnace but the most wonderful truth is, I’m not getting old, I’m just becoming experienced,” the DJ wrote in the message.

He also urged his followers to always be kind to people saying that he was thankful that he had been able to survive it all.

“I am grateful for surviving all the challenges throughout the last 365 days and turning a year older. Always do good to others it will come back to you in unexpected ways and pray for protection because there’s a lot we can’t see,” Fatxo said.

A few days ago, detectives handling the case of Jeff death said they had completed investigation and sent the file to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation said in a statement via Twitter that the new investigation was followed by new evidence provided by the state Pathologist and the state Chemist after a post-mortem examination of the body.

“The file is now complete and has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions this evening, for review and advice,” the DCI said.

