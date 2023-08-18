No vibes and Inshallah: Crackdown on noisy clubs in Nairobi underway

Shisha pots seized at the club during the police raid. PHOTO | COURTESY

A renewed crackdown on noisy nightclubs and bars in residential areas of Nairobi is underway, with a change in strategy to tackle this long-standing issue.

Nairobi Regional Commissioner Katee Mwanza issued a circular dated August 17, directing all Deputy County Commissioners to take action against these establishments.

The circular, obtained by Nairobi News, highlights concerns that some noisy clubs continue their operations due to protection from corrupt officers.

Under the new directive, Deputy County Commissioners have been instructed to compile a list of clubs and bars operating in residential areas within their sub-counties.

This list will be submitted to the Regional Commissioner’s office by the close of business on Friday, August 18.

“Submit a confidential list of officers involved in the protection of illegal activities in support of the night club (s) operators…ensure continues surveillance to ensure that the clubs do not re-engage in their illegal operations,” Ms Mwanza said.

Ms Mwanza emphasized the importance of continuous surveillance to prevent the clubs from resuming their illegal operations once the action has been taken.

She also urged the enforcement of government guidelines, which dictate that no clubs should operate in residential areas or within 300 meters of learning institutions.

The initial directive to address this issue came from national and county governments, leading to the formation of multi-agency teams by relevant staff members.

The goal was to ensure that clubs comply with regulations and not disrupt residential neighborhoods.

Deputy County Commissioners have been forewarned that they will be held accountable if they fail to execute the given orders. The urgency of enforcement is evident, as the noise and disturbances from these establishments have been a long-standing concern for residents.

The Bar, Hotels and Liquor Traders Association of Kenya (BHALITA) Secretary-General, Mr Boniface Gachoka, revealed they were caught by surprise by the circular and expressed concern over the potential impact on their businesses.

“We will issue our stand on the letter from Regional Commissioner,” Mr Gachoka told Nairobi News.

Adding, “We have also sought help from environmental experts to advise our members about noise pollution and soundproofing,” Gachoka explained, “BHALITA has already advised our members to apply diplomatic ways with the neighbours like joining same WhatsApp groups so that whenever they hear loud noise, it will be easy to deal with such clubs.”

At the same time, Gachoka added that BHALITA and concerned authorities, including Nairobi County government and Regional Commissioner, will meet next week to iron out the issues.

Last year, a similar crackdown was initiated by then-Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja. The effort garnered support from President William Ruto, who publicly endorsed the move to curb noise pollution in residential areas.

Following compliance measures, some previously closed clubs were allowed to reopen, provided they adhered to soundproofing regulations.

