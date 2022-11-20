Sakaja urged to crackdown on city shisha dens





Nairobi county health committee has asked Governor Johnson Sakaja to close all the shisha smoking outlets within the county.

Led by Health committee chairman Maurice Ochieng’, the committee said more youths have lately taken to smoking the banned substance.

“We call upon Governor Sakaja to act with speed and close all the shisha smoking outlets,” Mr Ochieng’ said, adding that smoking shisha affects the lives of the youths as most of them unknowingly expose themselves to diseases like cancer.

Also read: Harmonize’s ex-girlfriend Wolper is off the market

“Smoking shisha leads to cancer and breathing problems. We don’t want to lose our youths because of such things,” he said.

Mr Ochieng’ said that there are several shisha outlets in Lang’ata, South C, Lavington, Kileleshwa and Westlands.

Also read: Zuchu left in tears after low turnout in USA concert

The committee said that in the event the county government fails to close those outlets, they will call the acting chief officer in the committee to explain why it has not implemented the 2017 Tobacco act.

In 2017, Kenya implemented a comprehensive ban on shisha, including the use, import, manufacture, sale, offer of sale, advertising, promotion, distribution and encouraging or facilitating its use.

Also read: Moses Kuria under fire for GMO hellfire remarks