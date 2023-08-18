Kasarani murder-suicide: Inside the tragic tale of a single dad





In a heart-wrenching incident that unfolded on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, a father left behind an unimaginable scene as he tragically took the lives of his two young children, aged three and five, before ending his own life by hanging himself in their residence.

Oliver Kimathi’s actions have left the community in shock and disbelief, as there was no apparent explanation for the horrifying act.

No suicide note was found, leaving loved ones and investigators perplexed about what could have driven him to commit such a heinous crime.

Also read: How city woman escaped murder-suicide attempt by ex-husband

Sources close to the investigation revealed that Kimathi had been facing mounting stress and financial challenges due to the prevailing economic conditions.

Neighbors in the Kasarani area attested to his apparent distress and struggle.

A detective from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), who wished to remain anonymous due to the matter’s sensitivity, disclosed to Nairobi News that Kimathi had recently experienced considerable financial difficulties.

“Neighbors and the wife have said that he had in the recent past experienced life constraints and we suspect that might be the reason behind the deaths. However, the matter is still being investigated,” said the sleuth attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

While the preliminary assumption is that this may have played a role in the tragedy, a thorough investigation is still ongoing.

Also read: Young couple dies in suspected murder-suicide in Kitengela

The investigator further revealed that there were indications of strained relations between Kimathi and his wife.

In fact, it came to light that the wife had chosen to leave the household without the children, which was a decision potentially linked to their disagreement.

Adding to the complexity of the situation, it was discovered that Kimathi dispatched a female acquaintance residing with the family to summon his wife back to their home.

By the time the lady was getting back with Kimathi’s wife, they found that the main door was closed, making it hard for them to access the home.

However, upon their return, they encountered a locked main door, obstructing their entry.

Nairobi Police Commander Mr. Adamson Bungei recounted that they enlisted the help of a neighbor to gain access to the house.

“That is when they managed to open the door and to their shock all the three lay dead,” Mr Bungei said.

The harrowing discovery unfolded as they opened the door, revealing the lifeless bodies of Kimathi, his two children, and the overwhelming tragedy that had unfolded within the confines of their home.

Also read: Details of Kasarani murder-suicide attempt: Bodaboda rider arrested