Not off the hook yet! DPP appeals acquittal of Babu Owino in DJ Evolve shooting





The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has taken action to appeal a controversial case involving Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Paul Ongili, popularly known as Babu Owino.

The appeal centers around charges related to the alleged misuse of his firearm concerning the shooting incident involving entertainer Felix Orinda, also known as DJ Evolve, at a prominent nightclub in Nairobi.

In a move made on Friday, September 1, 2023, Assistant DPP Dorcas Rugut lodged an appeal with the High Court challenging the decision to exonerate the legislator, who is currently serving his second term in parliament.

The case stems from the shooting incident in January 2020, in which Babu Owino was accused of misusing his firearm, resulting in injuries to DJ Evolve.

On September 26, 2023, Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi acquitted Babu Owino due to insufficient evidence.

Magistrate Ochoi, in his ruling, stated, “Having evaluated the evidence before me, it is my finding that the prosecution did not prove the case beyond reasonable doubt. The victim denied that he quarreled with the accused. For the above-stated reasons, the accused is found not guilty and acquitted under section 215 of the CPC.”

Following his acquittal, Babu Owino expressed his gratitude, acknowledging the support of his family and friends during the trial.

He also extended his appreciation to DJ Evolve for their friendship and trust, and he described the outcome as being in line with the will of God.

“I want to thank my wife and family members for the great support they accorded me during this trial. I also want to thank DJ Evolve, Felix Odhiambo Orida, for being my friend, trusting in our friendship and always being there for me,” said Mr Owino.

Mr Owino emphasized that he hoped for DJ Evolve’s complete recovery, expressing plans to take him to India for further medical evaluation.

“I am praying to God to grant Felix [DJ Evolve] both the physical and spiritual strength to ensure he walks in the near future,” he said.

In June 2022, DJ Evolve testified virtually from his hospital bed, informing the court that he did not witness Babu Owino carrying a firearm during the incident.

He further explained that he had no recollection of the events that transpired, recalling only being inside an ambulance, realizing that he had been shot and injured, but remaining uncertain about the shooter’s identity.

The appeal by the DPP reignites the legal proceedings surrounding this high-profile case, which has garnered significant public attention and debate since its inception.

