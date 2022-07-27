NTSA, multi-agency team to give detailed report on Nithi bridge accident

Images of the Modern Coast bus that plunged into Nithi River along Meru-Nairobi highway. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Images of the Modern Coast bus that plunged into Nithi River along Meru-Nairobi highway. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI





The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has said a multi-agency team will this week receive an initial preliminary report on the fatal road accident that occurred in Bridge Nithi, Tharaka Nithi County.

In a statement, the NTSA Deputy Director Corporate Communication, Dido Guyatu said the team will investigate the vehicles travel manifest, maintenance program, driver’s records, the Modern Coast company safety policy among other documents.

“The team is expected to identify the cause, propose immediate and long term measures to prevent the occurrence of such a fatal crush,” NTSA said.

The authority also said operation of all vehicles belonging to the Modern Coast company have been halted until further notice. This comes after the rescue and recovery mission at the Nithi River Bridge accident was officially called off with the death toll standing at 35, among them 16 women and 19 men.

Tharaka Nithi County Commissioner Mr Nobert Komora said that they had been able to account for all 44 people, including the driver and his conductor, who were on board.

The commissioner also confirmed that nine people are receiving treatment at Chuka County Referral Hospital, some in critical condition.

“We have officially called off the search and recovery mission at the Nithi River bridge accident and the number of deaths has risen to 35 after another passenger died while receiving treatment at Chuka hospital,” said Mr Komora.