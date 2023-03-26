NTV news anchor breaks down on live TV while announcing colleague’s death





A Nation Media Group employee for the NTV Uganda station broke down during a live televised broadcast of the prime time news as she announced the death of her colleague, the late Edward Muhumuza.

In a now viral video clip, prime time news anchor Mildred Pedun began the breaking news with a composed voice but as she continued reading the teleprompter, her voice began to shake before she broke down into sobs.

“Now according to police, Edward was driving to Entebbe along the Entebbe Expressway and was about to exit at Mpala toll station when he suddenly lost control of his vehicle,” began Ms Pedun before she began crying.

The studio cut to the scene of a field reporter who reported his findings from witnesses who claimed the deceased may have been exhausted and dozed off before veering off the road and hitting a sign post then crushing.

A statement from the Kampala Entebbe Expressway said that the occupant of the vehicle had been driving at high speed and lost his life at the scene of the accident.

“We have registered a FATAL accident today morning 25th March 2023, at around 7:30am involving one occupant who @PoliceUg identified as Mr. Muhumuza Edward a staff of NTV Uganda. The occupant was exiting the Expressway & was opposite the Mpala Toll station. Our intervention team together with Entebbe Police have confirmed that the victim was at a high speed when he lost control of the vehicle. Unfortunately, he was unable to make it and he lost his life on the spot. Our condolences go out to his family, friends and the entire @ntvuganda group. May his soul Rest in Peace,” read the update in the aftermath of the accident.

Later, Ms Pedun posted on her social media platforms, “Its a dark Saturday @ntvuganda. Rest in Heavenly Peace @Edward_Muhumuza.”

Nairobi News previously reported that witnesses said ,”He veered off the road, the car jumped over the trench, flew into the sky and hit the huge signpost before rolling off the steep.” A close friend of the deceased said he was going to the university after spending the better part of the night working on a coursework assignment.

The late Edward Muhumuza described himself as an award-winning journalist at NTV Uganda, a Bible student; as well as a Current Affairs, Environment, Sports news addict & Social Media enthusiast.

Also read: Ruto: I made Raila Prime Minister, let him also support me

Ruto falls back on mama mboga, boda boda riders to counter Raila’s protests