Octopizzo: I have no beef with Khaligraph





Kenyan rapper Octopizzo, born Henry Ohanga, has cleared the air about the rumored beef between him and fellow rapper Khaligraph Jones, real name Brian Ouko Omollo.

In an exclusive interview with Nairobi News, the Namba Nane crooner said that there is no beef between him and Khaligraph and that they have been on good terms for quite some time now.

“We are more like acquaintances. The last time I talked to him was in September. When we meet we chat and that’s just all,” Octopizzo sai.

He went on to state that in as much as there’s demand for him to do a collabo with the Yego hitmaker, he needs to have a genuine friendship with him first.

“That’s basically me with every artiste, and before I even do a collabo with somebody, we have to be friends so it’s like organic,” he added.

The award-winning rapper also said he does not make songs with other artistes just because they are known, but believes in hidden talents and prefers exploring.

“If you see most of my collabos, like Muthoni Drummer Queen, I enjoyed making the song because it was organic. Like Sage used to be Muthoni’s backup singer, and when I heard her sing at an event I knew I wanted to do a song with her. Same for Karun,” he said.

Octopizzo further said that he does not look at the status of an artiste in the music industry, rather he looks for organic bonds that will inspire a collaboration.

“These are people that I meet and we vibe. I don’t care about how big or small you are in the industry, it’s all about if we are friends. Without this collabo, can we actually meet and chat?”

Apart from music, Octopizzo is also the CEO of Chocolate City (Kibera) Tours and Founder and Executive Director at Octopizzo Foundation. He is also the founder of the Refugee Art programme dubbed “Artist for Refugee”.