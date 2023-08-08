One Africa Logistics triumph in Left Foot Sport nine-goal thriller





One Africa Logistics bounced back to winning ways in the Left Foot Sports Social league after a convincing 6-3 victory over Abdulrahman Saad Associates & Advocates at Sikh Union Club Astro Turf on Forest Road.

Henry Wangu opened the floodgates of goals with only two minutes played when he put Logistics ahead.

He doubled the scores in the 12th minute before Paul Masiba added the third in the 16th minute.

Wangu extended Logistic’s lead with a clinical finish in the 24th minute and it was 5-0 a minute to the half-time break when Masiba drilled home from close range.

Upon resumption, Abdulrahman put up a strong fight to reduce the deficit and they were rewarded when Sammir Assad grabbed a quick hat-trick in the 46th, 49th, and 53rd minutes respectively.

The goals somehow provoked Logistics, and it was Wangu, who put the issue beyond the reach of Abdulrahman with a well-taken effort in the 59th minute to seal the nine-goal thriller.

The victory ended Logistics’ four-match losing run in the top tier and condemned Abdulrahman to their second defeat of the campaign.

In another Social league fixture, Taliban FC came from a goal down to defeat Jamhuri Bulls FC 2-1.

Meanwhile, in the Corporate League contest at the same venue, Microsoft Kenya’s suffered their second straight defeat after going down 2-0 against Apec Consortium FC. Last weekend, Microsoft, who are making their maiden appearance in the league, suffered a 3-1 defeat against fellow debutants NFT AutoPort Freight.

