PHOTOS: Inside Ida Odinga’s extravagant birthday party thrown by Raila





Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga and his family hosted an opulent birthday party for his beloved wife, Ida Odinga, on Thursday, August 24.

Ida Odinga was celebrating her 73rd birthday and their 50th marriage anniversary.

The exclusive event took place at a prestigious five-star hotel in Nairobi and was graced by prominent Azimio leaders, close friends, and renowned personalities from the entertainment industry.

Raila, who recently returned from a brief stay in the United Kingdom, spared no expense in organizing a memorable celebration for his wife, Mama Ida, who marked her 73rd birthday on that night.

The couple arrived at the Villa Rosa Kenmpinski hotel to a crowd of well-wishers and supporters, with Ida stepping out of a luxurious white Limousine adorned with elegant flower decorations.

Dressed in a captivating green African lace gown, complemented by immaculate makeup and a bouquet of birthday flowers, Ida radiated elegance.

The festivities commenced with a traditional dance performance that greeted Ida’s arrival, setting the tone for a culturally rich and joyous evening.

The main venue, resplendent in its grandeur, was graced with the presence of Ida as she made a graceful wardrobe change into a striking green and gold African Velvet lace skirt suit.

Raila stepped out in his signature flair, donning a classic blue vintage button-down shirt paired with navy blue trousers and loafers, and effortlessly displayed his finesse.

In his speech, Raila said, “The baby is born and is upon me me now to wish her a happy birthday. You can all see her face looks so shinny and we want to wish her many more years. In my other incarnation, I lived in German and so I will sing a happy birthday for her in German and then English.”

The birthday party was attended by a host of distinguished opposition leaders, including Martha Karua, Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, Governor of Siaya County, James Orengo, and Azimio La Umoja Principal Eugene Wamalwa, MP Babu Owino.

Guests were treated to a night of entertainment led by the talented artist Prince Inda, who serenaded the gathering with his melodious tunes, keeping the celebratory atmosphere alive and vibrant.

Comedians Oga Obinna and Maurice Ochieng, popularly known as Mdomo Baggy, added an extra layer of fun as they took on the roles of MCs for the evening.

Singer Akothee made a stylish entrance alongside her manager, Nelly Oaks.

Comedian Eric Omondi also attended the birthday celebration.

As per the event’s dress code, attendees adorned themselves in shades of green or blue and gold.

Those who spoke described the lavish birthday party as a celebration of Ida’s life and contributions to society.

Ida’s grandchildren sang a happy birthday song to her as they shared some memories of them and her. “She is always working so hard, and a happy anniversary. She is super and happy birthday from all of us, her grandchildren,” they said.

