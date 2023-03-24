Police detail the last moments of author and artiste John Kubende





Police in Kasarani are investigating an incident where a popular author from the Western region died while in a friend’s house in Roysambu, Nairobi County.

Did he jump, or was he pushed to his death?

These are some of the questions sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in the station are trying to unravel following the death of Mr Joseph Kubende.

A known political mobiliser from Bungoma County, Mr Kubende had just jetted into the country from the United States of America (USA) and was scheduled to leave today, March 24, 2023.

“Officers are still trying to pursue what exactly happened before he was rushed to hospital, was he alone in the house? These are some of the questions that DCI sleuths want answered,” said an officer privy to the ongoing investigations.

Immediately after the unfortunate incident, Mr Kubende was rushed to Radiant Hospital in Pangani, Starehe Sub-County in Nairobi, where he breathed his last.

Mr Justus Misiko, a close friend of the deceased, was the first to update the whole matter on his Facebook page where he narrated that he died at the facility.

By the time of going to press, the family was working round the clock to transfer his body from Radiant Hospital morgue to the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital morgue along Thika Road.

“Friends, after consultation with family, this is to confirm to you that I have indeed lost a very close friend and brother. I have witnessed Mr Joseph Kubende breath his last, we are at Radiant Hospital in Pangani, we plan to move his remains to KU mortuary. It is unbelieavable, Rest in Peace ndugu,” a social media post by Mr Misiko read in full.

Four days ago, Mr Kubende, a celebrated poet, shared his photos on social media celebrating his birthday.

He even asked God to protect him and sought his guidance on every step he made.

“Happy birthday to me and may my guardian saint, Joseph the worker protects me and guide me through this turbulent of life,” part of his post read.

He is a professional teacher of English and Literature, and he has taught in several tertiary institutions, including the Kigali Institute of Education in Rwanda.

He has also penned several novels, including; Ancient Pot of Gold and In Search Of Gold, which are currently available in bookstores in the country.

