Turning in his grave! Jeff Mwathi’s mother justice will be served





The late Geoffrey Mwathi’s mother Ann Mwathi has responded to concerns by netizens on social media as to why her son’s case is dragging.

In a video on TikTok, Ms Ann said that the same questions netizens are asking themselves are also bothering them as a family but they choose to believe that God will deliver justice.

Ms Ann also expressed concern by the delay in her son’s case, saying there was a recent murder case, and the suspects were arrested, but her son’s killers are still free.

Without mentioning names, Ms Ann questioned why there was a delay but also noted that despite it all, they will have to wait for a go-ahead from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

“We will not say that DCI is not working they are and we are still believing they will deliver but they are slow,” she said.

Ms Ann’s sentiments come after some MPs called for the exhumation of Jeff’s body for DNA to be conducted to help in the identification of suspects in the alleged murder case.

Jeff, an interior designer lost his life inside the apartment of renowned Kikuyu entertainer Lawrence Njuguna alias DJ Fatxo on February 22. He was buried almost a week after in Nakuru County.

DJ Fatxo, is a person of interest in the case, with DCI sleuths visiting the Mugithi singer’s apartment building in Kasarani as part of preliminary investigations.

Ever since the DCI took over the case after suspicions of foul play went viral on social media, last week detectives said that they ruled out suicide in the first phase of their investigations and urged Kenyans to exercise patience as they enter the second phase.

“We are now progressing to the second phase of the investigations where several persons of interest in the case will be interrogated and appropriate recommendations made before being forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions for action,” the agency said.

