Police intensify vigilance ahead of Easter





Police have increased vigilance and patrols nationwide before the Easter celebrations.

In a statement on Thursday 6, police say as a precaution, they have enhanced patrols and surveillance on highways, commercial and residential areas, social places, and churches to ensure calmness and tranquillity are maintained and traffic accidents are reduced during this festive season.

Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome said the National Police Service has put in place measures to protect life and property.

“As we enter the Easter Holiday, it is expected that there will be heavy traffic on our roads across the country, and vacated homes, as friends and families gather for celebrations, often marked with large crowds in churches and other social places,” said Koome.

Koome said road traffic accidents remain a major cause of injuries and fatalities.

“Most of the victims are pedestrians, motorcyclists and passengers in accidents largely attributed to preventable human errors,” said the IG.

He urged all road users to comply with traffic rules by putting on safety belts, adhering to speed limits, avoiding overloading and reckless driving and driving un-roadworthy vehicles.

“Due to the ongoing rains, some roads may be flooded and therefore motorists are urged to drive carefully,” he added.

According to data from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), there has been a drop in road fatalities involving pedestrians, pillion passengers and motorcyclists compared to last year.

NTSA last month revealed a significant drop in the number of fatalities on the country’s roads, 974 as of the end of March compared to 1,021 at the same time last year.

While releasing the data, the authority also warned road users to exercise extreme caution during the ongoing heavy rains pounding various parts of the country.

Koome also requested Kenyans to share timely information and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station, law enforcement officer, or through police hotline numbers.

