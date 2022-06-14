Polycarp Igathe shows off graduation photos

Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe shows off his deejaying skills at Quivers Lounge, along Thika Superhighway. PHOTO | COURTESY

Polycarp Igathe has shared photos of himself in a graduation gown.

Igathe, who is vying for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in the August 2022 polls, shared on Twitter photos of what appears to be a younger version of himself on his graduation day.

He also confirmed the photos were taken in 1995.

Here I was with 'Man Mash' aka Charles Macharia ~ Graduation Day, December 1995. pic.twitter.com/6kJnlE0pes — Polycarp Igathe (@polyigathe) June 13, 2022

The move appears a cheeky attack on political rival Johnson Sakaja whose academic qualifications have come under scrutiny in recent time.

Sakaja who is contesting on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, and Jubilee’s Igathe are considered front runners to replace Ann Kananu as Nairobi governor ahead of the August 9 polls.

According to his bio, Igathe has a Bachelor of Arts in economics and sociology from the University of Nairobi and is also a graduate of the Strathmore University’s Advanced Management Program (AMP) with IESE Business School in Spain.

Sakaja has in past interviews stated he studied Actuarial Science at the University of Nairobi but has failed to prove that with a Degree.

The University has also confirmed he is still a student.

“It is true Sakaja was admitted to the university and was pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Science, studied from first year up to fourth year, but is yet to graduate,” said UoN communications director John Orindi.

However, Sakaja has since produced another degree from a Ugandan university which he planned to use to seek clearance from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).