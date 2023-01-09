Postmortem date on murdered LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba set





The family has said that a postmortem on the body of Edwin Kiprotich Kiptoo alias Chiloba will be conducted today, Monday, January 9, 2023.

Ms Gladys Chiri, the cousin to the deceased LGBTQ activist and model, said that it would be conducted at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital morgue.

“The postmortem will be conducted today and the family is also going on with the burial arrangements,” Ms Chiri said.

Also read: Edwin Chiloba’s family speaks after gruesome murder

Currently, sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are going on with the investigations.

Already, four suspects linked to the murder are in police custody. The first suspect, Jackton Odhiambo, was nabbed on Friday.

Odhiambo confessed to ending the life of Chiloba, his lover, saying that he was jealous because he saw other men behind his back.

Three more suspects were arrested on the night of Saturday, January 7, 2023.

Two of them are minors and are believed to have assisted the main suspect in carrying a metallic box in which the deceased’s body had been stuffed.

Also read: Silenced dreams: Edwin Chiloba hoped to showcase fashion line in New York before gruesome murder

Langas area police boss Mr John Odhiambo told the media on Sunday, January 8, 2023, that investigations were at an advanced stage.

“We have some more suspects in custody who are helping with investigations,” Mr Odhiambo said.

In an earlier interview, Odhiambo said that the eyes of the suspect were gouged out, with preliminary police reports indicating that he died from strangulation.

Nairobi News has established that police officers are planning to arraign the suspects in court as they seek to hold them for two more weeks.

“Apart from the eyes being gouged out, there were no physical injuries on the body, suggesting that the victim might have died out of choking,” said Peter Kimulwa, Uasin Gishu County Directorate of Criminal Investigations officer.

Also read: Our hearts are broken: Slain LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba’s adoptive parents mourn