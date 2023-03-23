Postmortem: Maseno University student died of a single shot to the neck

Ms Everline Miruka (centre) is consoled by relatives at the Coptic Hospital mortuary in Maseno, Kisumu County on March 21, 2023, after police shot and killed her son William Mayenga during anti-government protests on Monday. PHOTO| Ondari Ogega

Ms Everline Miruka (centre) is consoled by relatives at the Coptic Hospital mortuary in Maseno, Kisumu County on March 21, 2023, after police shot and killed her son William Mayenga during anti-government protests on Monday. PHOTO| Ondari Ogega





Heartbreaking news has rocked Maseno University as the postmortem results of Mr William Mayenga, a third-year student, revealed that he died of a single bullet injury.

The bullet entered his head from the back, affecting his spinal cord and leading to his tragic death.

Also read: Mother of Maseno University student shot dead by police crying for justice

The forensic pathologist, Dr Dixon Mchana, confirmed that the bullet was recovered from the neck of the late Mayenga during the autopsy, which was conducted in the presence of his family, Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (IPOA) officers, and representatives from Maseno University.

“I conducted the post-mortem before family and others where we recovered a bullet head that entered from the neck of the late Mayenga,” said Dr Mchana.

The circumstances surrounding Mr Mayenga’s death are even more gut-wrenching.

Police officers shot him during nationwide demonstrations called by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga on Monday, March 20, 2023.

His mother, Ms Everline Miruka, is seeking justice for her son and demanding action against the officer who shot him dead. She believes her son was not guilty and the officer was in the wrong.

To add to the family’s pain, Ms Miruka claims that officers lied to her when they contacted her to tell her about her son’s condition.

Also read: #Maandamano Mistress: Meet the teargas canister matron

They had told her that he was in the hospital receiving treatment, but when she arrived, she discovered that he had died on the spot and his body was in the morgue.

The grieving mother said, “Mtoto wangu alikuwa kijana smart na alikuwa university… ona sasa vile wamemfanya mtoto wangu, haki ona vile anakaa (My child was a smart kid in university…see what they have done to him, just see what they have reduced him to.).”

She recounted the last time she spoke to the son, the same day he met his death. She said that her son requested for somethings which she delivered at the university gate.

She said that her son was not guilty and the officer who shot him was in the wrong. She questioned why the officers only decided to shoot him dead and no one else.

This senseless tragedy has left a grieving mother without her son, a university without a promising student, and a nation mourning another life lost to police brutality.

Also read: Viral clip of GSU consoling crying Maandamano protester after arrest