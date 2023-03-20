Postponed: Dennis Itumbi’s case on fake assassination letter on President Ruto

In this picture taken on August 11, 2022, Dennis Itumbi addresses journalists at Kenya Kwanza Communication Centre at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

In this picture taken on August 11, 2022, Dennis Itumbi addresses journalists at Kenya Kwanza Communication Centre at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa.





A court in Nairobi on Monday, March 20, 2023, postponed a hearing where Information Communication and Technology (ICT) CAS nominee Dennis Itumbi was to be charged over a fake assassination letter on President William Ruto.

The lawyer representing Mr Itumbi told the court that his client could not make it to the court due to the planned demonstrations by the opposition.

He said that it would be hard for him to make it to the city centre since the demonstrations’ principal planner had mentioned his name in various political rallies. He had been advised to ensure he stayed away.

The matter will appear in the Magistrate court on June 7, 2022.

Mr Itumbi claimed that the letter was penned in May 2019 by a section of political leaders threatened by his presidency.

In August 2021, Milimani chief magistrate Martha Mutuku decided that Mr Itumbi and political strategist Mr Samuel Gateri Wanjiru were put to defence.

The two are charged with publishing false statements contrary to Section 66(1) of the Penal Code.

The magistrate, in 2022, heard that the letter which alleged the assassination plot was not traced to Mr Gateri’s Facebook but was circulated in a WhatsApp group of the Tangatanga political faction of politicians in the ruling Jubilee Party.

The lawyer asked the court to find Mr Itumbi has no case to answer in all the three counts against him.

“Since the charges are framed on Section 66 of the Penal Code, which has been declared unconstitutional, they are therefore naked without supporting exhibits and no evidence upon which the court can decide to invite a case to answer,” he said, adding witnesses admitted the forensic report on the alleged letter was inaccurate.

