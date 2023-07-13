Power blackout in Nairobi and other parts of the country





Parts of Nairobi County will on Thursday experience power blackout, the Kenya Power Company has announced.

In a statement, the Kenya Power Company said the power interruption will be effected for maintenance work.

Muthaiga and Lang’ata are some of the areas will be affected by the power blackout, which will also be experienced in other parts of the country.

Within Lang’ata Sub-County the areas that will be affected include Wilson Airport, Lang’ata Barracks, Camp David, China Road Construction company, Carnivore Restaurant, Tamarind Tree Hotel and the adjacent areas.

Other areas that will be affected by the scheduled blackout within Lang’ata include Phenom Estate, West Park Area and adjacent customers.

In Muthaiga, the affected areas will include parts of Muthaiga Road, Muthaiga Market and parts of Limuru Road.

Specific areas in Kiambu County that will be without power include parts of Mugumo, parts of Kakumi, Kiuu River Primary School, ACK Mugumo, Chicago Road and the adjacent areas.

In Machakos County the power blackout will be experienced at Quickmart Pioneer, Muthini Estate, School for the Blind, Machakos University, Kathemboni and adjacent customers.

In Uasin Gishu County, the blackout will be experience in Likuyani, Mapera area, Mapera Primary School, Mapera Secondary School, Mapera village and the adjacent areas.

In Kisii County, Nyangena Hospital, Nyabururu, Nyamataro, Chokom, Imperial School, Kiamwasi, Nyakoe, Mosocho, Tanzil, Cardinal Otunga and the adjacent areas will be affected.

In Kirinyaga County, Tana Gardens, Kwa Mamba, Mark Five Hotels, Sun Citi Hotel and Destination Hotel will experience the blackout.