Wapi arusi? Akothee changes plans for second wedding with Denis Schweizer





Renowned musician and businesswoman Madam Boss, popularly known as Akothee, has surprised her fans by altering her plans for her much-anticipated second wedding with her husband Denis Schweizer.

The couple had originally scheduled their second wedding ceremony for July 10, but it appears that the event will no longer take place as planned.

Akothee, who had already tied the knot with Schweizer in a lavish ceremony in April, had previously announced her intention to fly her entire bridal team to Switzerland for their second wedding.

She shared the exciting news on social media, revealing that the event would be held on July 10, 2023, with the same bridal team in attendance.

In a post on her social media platforms, the flamboyant singer introduced “The Royal Bridal Party gang” and enthusiastically shared their upcoming trip to Switzerland for the supposed wedding.

“Allow me to introduce you to The Royal Bridal Party gang, our super gang heading to Switzerland for July 10, 2023, Esther Weds Denis. The whole of this year I am getting married start your planning next year,” she wrote.

Akothee’s initial wedding took place on Easter Monday at the luxurious Windsor Golf Hotel in Nairobi. Her bridal team included notable figures such as Lang’ata MP Phelix ‘Jalang’o’ Odiwuor, Milly Wa Jesus and her husband Kabi Wa Jesus, Azziad Nasenya, among others.

However, the talented musician has not yet communicated any details or updates regarding the change of plans for her second wedding.

Fans and followers eagerly await an official statement from Akothee to shed light on the reasons behind this unexpected alteration.

It’s worth noting that there can be various reasons why individuals opt to change their wedding dates.

Some common factors include venue availability, family and guest constraints, weather considerations, personal circumstances, cultural or religious preferences, and vendor conflicts.

Without further information from Akothee, it remains unclear which specific reasons prompted her decision to modify her wedding plans.

