President Kenyatta drives himself to Uhuru Gardens for KDF air show

President Uhuru Kenyatta steps out of the car after driving himself to Uhuru Gardens to attend the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) museum air show. PHOTO | COURTESY

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday drove himself to Uhuru Gardens where he attended the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) museum air show.

For company, President Kenyatta had Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in the co-driver’s seat. The president was dressed in a jungle green casual outfit while his VVIP passenger was in a dark suit.

As he stepped out of the car, the president drew wild cheers from the crowd which had thronged the venue to witness the air show.

President Kenyatta and Dr Ahmed also took an extensive inspection tour of the ongoing works at the redesigned ultra-modern public park ahead of its official opening.

“Always productive meeting with my brother President Uhuru Kenyatta. We discussed bilateral issues of peace and development as well as multilateral matters of the region. I appreciate the hospitality. Asante Sana!” Dr Ahmed said.

The air show, jointly organised by KDF and the Aero Club of Kenya, was a curtain raiser to the official opening of the new Uhuru Gardens National Monument and Museum.

The air show drew a huge crowd which was treated to scintillating aerobatics and extreme maneuvers by Kenya Air Force jets and a rich selection of corporate and civilian aircraft.

The Wilson Airport airspace was closed for hours to allow for the military event.