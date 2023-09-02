Puzzle of accident car that was sold by Keroka police without owner’s consent





Police officers attached to Keroka Police Station in Nyamira County have been accused of selling a vehicle which they had been holding in their station after it was involved in a road accident in March 2022.

The vehicle, which belongs to Mr Jeremiah Nyagechanga, was reportedly sold without the owner’s consent.

According to a letter by Amanya and Company Advocates to the Inspector General of Police Mr Japhet Koome, the vehicle, of registration number KCY 595K, was sold to a businessman based in Eastleigh in Nairobi County.

The vehicle was involved in an accident while being driven by one Dominic Nyagechanga, who is a brother of the owner. The accident took place in March 2022 and the driver was accused of reckless driving.

“The said vehicle while being driven by our client’s brother was involved in a road accident on or about the year 2022 and the same was taken to Keroka Police Station,” the law firm said in the letter dated September 1, 2023.

After the accident, the vehicle was towed to Keroka Police Station, the vehicle owner, on several occasions, tried to have the car released in vain.

However, he was recently informed by his friends that the vehicle had been spotted in Eastleigh.

The car owner later confirmed that indeed the vehicle that had been spotted in Eastleigh was his and it had been released without his consent.

However, the new car ‘owner’ said he had purchased it. Mr Nyagechanga suggested that they take the vehicle to the nearest police station and leave it there.

The two agreed and the car was driven to Shauri Moyo Police Station where it is currently parked as investigations into the matter continue.

