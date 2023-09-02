Seven-year-old boy who fell from merry-go-round swing during school trip dies





A Grade One pupil at Greens Angels Academy who fell from a merry-go-round swing while on a school trip has died.

Caleb Odanga, 7, died after staying on a life support machine in Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) for three weeks.

The accident took place at Destiny Gardens in Ruiru Sub-County in Kiambu and doctors said the minor suffered a traumatic brain injury which saw him admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Mr Mwangi Odanga, the father of the boy, said his son breathed his last on Friday, September 1, 2023.

“A golden heart has stopped breathing, it is such an immense grief for the family and we don’t know how we shall deal with it. We are asking well-wishers to assist us clear the hospital bills,” Mr Odanga said.

The boy’s mother, Ms Caroline Maina, said she has been at the hospital since August 8, 2023, when her son was involved in the accident.

“He was my only son. I have really lost a boy I ensured grew up well and safe for the last seven years,” the distraught mother said.

Even with grim prognosis from doctors, the family had remained hopeful that their son would fully recover and get back to his feet.

Mr Odanga also said he had spent days visiting various hospitals in the hope of finding a surgeon who would assist them.

The minor died at a time when the family was planning to fly him to India for treatment.

The boy’s family previously blamed the school administration for turning its back on them after the accident.

The director of the school however said the institution was willing to assist the family in every way.

