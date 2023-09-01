Schoolgirl hospitalised after being attacked by machete-wielding assailants





A schoolgirl in Ndeiya, Limuru is nursing serious injuries after she was attacked by machete-wielding assailants in the wee hours of Thursday.

Ndeiya Assistant Chief Mr James Ngugi informed the police that he was told by area residents that a schoolgirl, who was heading to school, had been attacked by two men who immediately fled the scene.

According to the police, the incident took place at 6:15am when the machete-wielding assailants, who were hiding in a thicket, ambushed two schoolgirls and ordered them to kneel down.

Also read: How notorious robber, Axe man, was nabbed after reign of terror in 3 counties

They threatened to harm the terrified pupils if they failed to comply. But one of the girls took off while screaming for help.

One of the assailants then attacked the girl who had remained rooted on the spot. The girl sustained injuries on her hands, shoulder and chest. The attackers then fled the scene.

Efforts by residents to pursue the assailants proved futile. The girl was rushed to Ndeiya Health Center and was later referred to Tigoni Level Four Hospital.

Also read: Exclusive – How videographer was drugged and robbed inside Thika Airbnb

Police in Limuru have now launched a manhunt for two men behind the incident.

Meanwhile, the area Assistant Chief has encouraged school children to walk in large groups whenever they are going to or coming from school.

“I am advising students to move in groups as it will be difficult to be attacked when in large numbers,” Mr Ngugi said.

Also read: How cops ‘stumbled’ on robbery suspect who had mugged female police officer