Stolen transformer: Consolata School, estate residents petition Energy Ministry





Residents of Picken Gardens estate in Kiambu County have written a letter to the Ministry of Energy seeking the replacement of a transformer belonging to Kenya Power Company that was stolen during the blackout that affected several parts of the country last Friday (August 25, 2023).

Following the incident, the neighbouring estates and several institutions, including Consolata School, have been in darkness for more than a week now.

The residents and the management of Consolata School on Tuesday wrote two separate letters to the Ministry to raise their complaints. Both letters were received on August 31, 2023.

The management of Consolata School addressed their letter to the Ministry’s Principal Secretary Mr Alex Wachira and copied the same to Cabinet Secretary Mr Davis Chirchir.

“We would like to inform you that due to the above problem, we have not had power supply since August 25, 2023. Being a learning institution, this has greatly inconvenienced us in many ways,” the letter reads in part.

The school has asked the Ministry to prioritize their request for a replacement of the stolen transformer.

Residents of Picken Gardens also raised similar concerns saying Angels Ville Gardens, Consolata School and Zimmerman Pickens Dispensary have been affected by the incident.

The letter was signed by Mr Eric Muraguri and Mr Humphrey Lilech, who is the chairperson of Angels Ville Gardens and the Consolata School management.

In the letter, the estates representatives and the school management said the blackout had created an immediate state of insecurity in the area. They said households had also experienced a significant loss due to spoiled foodstuffs while the school was struggling to store certain laboratory reagents that require refrigeration.

“Therefore, our humble request is your able office to facilitate a priority replacement of the transformer to avert the ongoing crisis. Finally, given the gravity and urgency of this matter, we as representatives of affected parties avail ourselves to meet with you at a time and venue of your convenience and will follow up with your office on this meeting upon receipt of our letter,” the letter reads.

According to area residents, the transformer was originally located within a wayliff in the estate but Kenya Power Company removed it and placed in another location, which they claim is insecure, without public participation.

The school management said in the new location, the placement of the transformer was too low and could be easily accessed.

