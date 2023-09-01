Emmy Kosgei, Anselm Madubuko celebrate 10 years of blissful marriage





Kenyan gospel singer Emmy Kosgei and her Nigerian husband, Apostle Anselm Madubuko, are celebrating a remarkable decade of blissful marriage.

The couple have a picture perfect symbol of enduring love and faith. Kosgei heapeed praises on husband, describing him as a paragon of humility.

She expressed gratitude for the profound impact her hubby has had on her during their marriage life.

“It’s been 10 years since I said ‘I do’ to this amazing man with a heart of gold. #myhimself, my #obim, an epitome of meekness. He has added so much value to this Kalenjin girl! Loving you is so easy, always to eternity… we are grateful. God has been so faithful. We celebrate grace thus far… hallelujah,” Emmy said.

In another post, the singer wrote:

“All we can say is thank you Yahweh. 10 years down the line and going stronger. AG @amadubuko #myhimself. Glad I said yes! Since I took a journey of faith in God to follow my Boaz to a land miles away, not knowing what God had in store. It’s been a continuous unfolding of the mind of God and purposeful life, taking nations, advancing, acceleration, love, and much more… to more.”

Emmy and Apostle Madubuko celebrated their traditional wedding in 2013. They later hosted a lavish white wedding at the Windsor Golf Club and Hotel in Nairobi.

While marking her husband’s 65th birthday, Emmy affectionately referred to Apostle Madubuko as her “cover and spoiler.”

She described her husband as the strength behind their journey, her support system and the pastor of their hearts.

“I love the way you love, trust and support this Kalenjin girl… just peace and fulfilling purpose! Cheiiiii I love doing life with you! … happy born day, many more years of grace and impact! You grow from strength. Glory to glory!,” she wrote.