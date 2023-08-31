Mapema ndio best! Brown Mauzo ready to love again after splitting with Vera Sidika





Singer Brown Mauzo has expressed his readiness to embrace love once again following his breakup with socialite Vera Sidika.

The news of the couple’s split broke on Wednesday (August 30, 2023), leaving fans and followers curious about their next steps.

“After much consideration, Vera Sidika and I have decided to part ways… as we embark on this new chapter, we kindly ask for your understanding and respect for our privacy during this time,” Mauzo said on social media.

Vera Sidika, on the other hand, appeared untroubled by these developments.

Shortly after Mauzo’s announcement, she posted photos from a flight, along with a caption that read, “Catch flights, not feelings. Guess my next stop.”

Now, barely a day later, Mauzo has hinted that he is not afraid to get involved romantically again.

In response to the question of whether he was ready to fall in love again, Mauzo confidently stated, “Brown, do you want to fall in love again? Sure, today, tomorrow, now… love comes to you.”

While some spectators speculated that the situation might be a ploy for attention, Mauzo took a light-hearted approach in addressing the critics.

He shared a direct message from a fan who humorously referred to him as “King Solomon” due to his four previous baby mamas.

Mauzo playfully replied to the fan, inquiring about the fan’s own situation and jokingly asking if they had a sister as well.