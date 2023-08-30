Sasa ako soko! Breeder LW ‘declares interest’ in now single Vera Sidika





Kenyan rapper, Breeder LW, has wasted no time in expressing his interest on socialite, Vera Sidika, following her breakup with singer Brown Mauzo.

This after Brown Mauzo announced the news of the breakup on Instagram.

“Dear friends and supporters, I wanted to share some personal news. After much consideration, Vera Sidika and I have decided to part ways. Our journey together has been filled with unforgettable moments, but we have reached a point where it’s best for both of us and our babies, Asia Brown and Ice Brown, to move forward separately,” he wrote.

Mauzo however made it clear that he will forever cherish the time he spent with Vera.

“Though our paths may diverge, we will always cherish the memories we’ve created together. We both remain grateful for the lessons learnt and the growth we have experienced. Our focus now is on healing and embracing the future with open hearts,” he said.

Breeder LW’s response to the breakup was explicit candid and attention-grabbing.

“Vera sasa ako soko? Sawa.”

The post has ignited speculation about a potential romantic affair between him and Vera.

However, Vera, who is known for her flashy lifestyle and high-profile relationships, is yet to respond publicly to Breeder LW’s playful comment.

As the story gains traction, fans and followers of Vera will be keen to see if this develops into something more substantial.

Rumours of Vera and Mauzo’s breakup have been flying on social media for months now following “suspicious” online activities by the celebrity couple.

In May 2023, Mauzo shared his heartfelt gratitude on Instagram following the arrival of their newborn son, responding to Vera’s announcement. In a post where he tagged Vera and their children, he expressed profound thankfulness for the precious gift bestowed upon them.

However, contrary to Mauzo’s open sentiments, Vera’s social media activity raised questions about the state of their relationship. While she celebrated the arrival of their baby, she failed to mention or tag of Mauzo.

Notably, Vera removed the title “wife” from her profile and retained her identity as a reality TV star. She also unfollowed Mauzo and deleted shared photos, sparking more speculations.

In the subsequent months the couple refrained from addressing their relationship status. Vera dismissed accusations of orchestrating breakup stunts for attention, asserting her preference for genuine attention-seeking strategies.

She told her critics to stop assuming that everything revolves around clout, condemning the trend of fabricating breakups.

