Police launch manhunt for gang that attacked and murdered boda boda rider





Police in Nairobi are looking for members of gang that is linked to the murder of a boda boda rider Loresho.

Newton Peter, 36, was murdered by the unknown assailants and his body dumped in a coffee plantation in Loresho, Nairobi County. The assailants made away with the bike

His colleagues at Kangemi, told the police that the deceased had ferried a man to Loresho area on Wednesday night (August 27, 2023) never to be seen alive again.

A detective attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said they suspect the boda boda rider might have refused to let go of his motorbike leading to his murder.

Nairobi County police boss Adamson Bungei said the registration number of the stolen motorbike has been circulated with the aim of finding it.

“Our officers are in pursuit of the gang and I assure the public that the suspects will be arrested very soon,” he said.

Mr Bungei further said the black Boxer 150 motorcycle is of the registration number KMCG 776 K.

The wife of the deceased told the police that her husband also worked as a cleaner in a local bank.

Meanwhile, police in Nairobi are in pursuit of two gangs which have been terrorizing residents of Eastleigh area.

In one incident, a 19-year-old was stabbed to death after a violent fight broke out between members of the two gangs.

According to Mr Bungei, the incident happened on Tuesday morning around 4am.

The Nairobi County police boss further revealed that the deceased was a wanted robber who had numerous cases pending in court.

