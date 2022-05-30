Join our Telegram Channel
‘Racist’ Nairobi club issues apology

By Wangu Kanuri May 30th, 2022 2 min read

An entertainment joint in Nairobi has publicly apologized following accusations of racist behaviour.

The apology comes after a viral video appearing to show blacks and whites lining up to enter the club in different queues.

In a statement, Alchemist club said it regretted the incident.

“To anyone who has felt aggrieved, we sincerely apologize and look forward to sitting down together and addressing these issues head-on.”

The club, which is based in Westlands, Nairobi, also stressed discrimination is not among its policies.

“Since we opened our doors the Alchemist has always been a home to welcome creators, partners, musicians, and customers from all different backgrounds.”

Additionally, the management has offered a round table discussion to discuss issues raised.

Meanwhile, the club has been trending on Twitter with Kenyans not amused by the incident.

One user who says he was present at the club during the incident explained he was eager to see the end of the vice.

Another one felt the club been racist for years.

Another one insisted the incident was not shocking.

Another one dug up to an incident where the same club had discriminated against a lady and her friends in 2018.

Additionally, Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) could hear none of it and bashed their apology.

One user sarcastically said we needed to applaud them for their efforts to end racism.

Another one felt the apology was a joke saying they shall revisit the situation once elections are done with.

Another one thought that the roundtable summon was to inform Kenyans there were other places to go to.

Another one felt that only what she could read from the apology was the club allows Kenyans for inclusion only.

The incident comes a few weeks after a Kenya footballer based in Belgium was spat at during a league match.

The club has since apologised for the incident and promised to punish the culprit.

