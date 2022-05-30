‘Racist’ Nairobi club issues apology





An entertainment joint in Nairobi has publicly apologized following accusations of racist behaviour.

The apology comes after a viral video appearing to show blacks and whites lining up to enter the club in different queues.

In a statement, Alchemist club said it regretted the incident.

“To anyone who has felt aggrieved, we sincerely apologize and look forward to sitting down together and addressing these issues head-on.”

The club, which is based in Westlands, Nairobi, also stressed discrimination is not among its policies.

“Since we opened our doors the Alchemist has always been a home to welcome creators, partners, musicians, and customers from all different backgrounds.”

Additionally, the management has offered a round table discussion to discuss issues raised.

Meanwhile, the club has been trending on Twitter with Kenyans not amused by the incident.

One user who says he was present at the club during the incident explained he was eager to see the end of the vice.

How will we ever beat racism if we are racist against our own selves. Last week when I went to Alchemist there was a line for white and Indian people separate from the blacks’. One black guy tried using the line akachujwa immediately. This is sad really pic.twitter.com/GcY2oPkcmI — Slim daddy (@murgormurgor) May 29, 2022

Another one felt the club been racist for years.

This has been going on for years .there's a time the owner came out refuting the racism allegations. Just Google the owners — king chillan (@ChillanBryan) May 29, 2022

Another one insisted the incident was not shocking.

In Kenya it’s on another level certain Countries like Nigeria, Egypt, Ethiopia etc its their Nationals always first. This is totally sad. @ArtcaffeKenya was similar a few years back but they have improved significantly. Alchemist and Talisman in Karen remain notorious — STREET RADIO (@Street_RadioKE) May 29, 2022

Another one dug up to an incident where the same club had discriminated against a lady and her friends in 2018.

Additionally, Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) could hear none of it and bashed their apology.

One user sarcastically said we needed to applaud them for their efforts to end racism.

You have to applaud their commitment to racial segregation. In a black country. No admittance of fault, no effort to improve their dwindling reputation. Any chance they're south African? https://t.co/Bx9UQtQNzo — Muchui (@T_Muchui) May 29, 2022

Another one felt the apology was a joke saying they shall revisit the situation once elections are done with.

This has to be some sort of sick joke 😂 Wacha kwanza tumalizane na elections , tutarudia hawa baadaye. https://t.co/agIE8yrjn0 — The boy ❤🤟🏾 (@MwauraMarvin) May 29, 2022

Another one thought that the roundtable summon was to inform Kenyans there were other places to go to.

Well well…they're summoning you to a round table to let you know that there are several other places you can go if you don't like their services.. #Alchemist https://t.co/DjHEJHTlmR — KGitonga (@Itonga10) May 29, 2022

Another one felt that only what she could read from the apology was the club allows Kenyans for inclusion only.

“ we only allow Kenyans for inclusion” is all I’m reading here. Like we really don’t need you in our club but we can have a sit down and try include you. Lol https://t.co/b6MA5whQXf — Rachel Agunda🇰🇪 (@agundarachel) May 29, 2022

The incident comes a few weeks after a Kenya footballer based in Belgium was spat at during a league match.

The club has since apologised for the incident and promised to punish the culprit.