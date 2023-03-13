Raila aide accuses Winnie Odinga of lack of respect





Silas Chepkeres Jakakimba, a long time aide of Raila Amollo Odinga, the Kenyan opposition leader and the party leader of the Orange Democratic Movement, took a swipe at his leader’s daughter, Winnie Odinga, claiming that she was disrespectful.

In his Sunday, March 12, 2023, statement, Mr Jakakimba claimed that Winnie Odinga had insulted him for meeting and having his photo taken with President William Samoei Ruto, Raila Odinga’s major competitor in the recent August 2022 presidential election.

He claimed that Winnie branded him a traitor for also taking the said photo and using it as his cover photo on his social media accounts.

“Winnie Odinga used ‘F’ word on me last night for what she terms betrayal in lieu of my cover Photo. What she fails to appreciate: We respect Jakom-done half the yrs of my life arnd him & if she cares to know, we’ve had to hard-furnace via invisible sacrifices to that cadre of loyalty.

Moving forward, Winnie Odinga must learn to respect people for who they are – if not least, for what they’ve been in a long journey of several lows and countable highs, for love of Country. Jakakimba,” said Mr Chepkeres.

The particular photo in question was taken when President Ruto made his second visit to Homa Bay County in January 2023 and was welcomed by Governor Gladys Wanga after she initially bailed on his first official visit to the County.

Upon posting his calling out of Winnie Odinga, he switched off the ability for his followers to comment on his post on all his social media platforms.

Mr Jakakimba’s calling out of Winnie Odinga, revealing the nature of their current working relationship, is a huge leap from the praises he sang about her in November 2022.

His praises came amid ongoing debate among whom between Winnie and President Ruto’s daughter, Charlene, was more popular and impactful.

“Ngoja buana, Omwami: We can all praise Charlene without attempting to dim Winnie’s. I believe they are both doing great stuff in their respective and current spaces- Charity; Politics. And remember to make proper reference to Charlene- she’s a hustler’s daughter, not ‘rich man’,” said Mr Jakakimba.

Silas Chepkeres Jakakimba’s relationship with the Odinga family has seen him serve as Raila Odinga’s personal assistant and advisor for many years.

He is also a seasoned politician but found himself in a position where he had to shelve his political ambitions due to personal reasons as well as to ensure that Raila Odinga clinched the presidency in the recent election.

“Due to emerging and critical issues, assignment in the past several months, I’ve had to skip on my earlier intention to stand for elective public office, including the Lang’ata Parliamentary seat where I will offer all the support to whoever emerges as the Change Movement’s candidate.

This is to ensure Raila clinches the much-awaited decisive and resounding win on RAOND1 by CoB August 9th, 2022,” said Mr Jakakimba in February 2022.

