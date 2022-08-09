Raila avoids press, Ida Odinga calls for credible election

Raila Odinga addresses his supporters outside Old Kibra Primary School, in Kibra Constituency after voted at the polling station on August 9, 2022. PHOTO | STEVE OTIENO

Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalitions presidential candidate Raila Odinga who attracted mass media coverage as he voted at the Old Kibra Primary School left without addressing the press.

Ida Odinga, who also voted at the same venue on Tuesday was accompanied by the Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris, however, did not shy away from addressing the members of the fourth estate.

“The voters have done their work. What is remaining is for the IEBC to give us the true status of the voters,” Ida said.

She also lauded the commission for the quick process of voting and asked them to address the small issues reported where Kiems kits are failing.

Speaking at the same venue, Passaris said that she has not voted due to the failure of the Kiems kit, but said that she would wait until the alternative means is used.

‘I’ve personally not voted because the Kiems kit failed to work and up to now, the commission has not replaced it, and they have refused to use the Manual Register,” Passaris said.

Mr Odinga represented the Kibra constituency previously before it was split to form the Lang’ata Constituency, where Mr Odinga leaves.

While his convoy was making its way, Mr Odinga received a warm reception from hundreds of the residents who escorted him all the way to the polling station.

The crowd accompanied him was chanting his name, the cheering and chants could be heard from kilometers away.

Upon arrival, the ODM leader was successfully taken through the through the verification process using the Kiems kit, before being handed the voting materials.

The Azimio leader is making his fifth attempt to be the president of Kenya.

However, this time, the situation is different since he has huge support from the incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta who is also the Azimio patron.