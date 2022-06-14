Raila rubbishes Ruto’s rigging claims, says DP has sensed defeat

Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga addresses a political rally in Sirisia, Bungoma County on May 29, 2022. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA

Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga has dismissed claims by Deputy President William Ruto that there are plans to rig the August 9 General Elections in his favour.

Speaking on Tuesday while addressing residents of Mutitu Andei during a series of rallies in Makueni County, Mr Odinga said that United Democratic Alliance flagbearer doesn’t have any votes that can be stolen.

“You’ve heard the Tanga tanga man saying that IEBC has transferred 800,000 votes and so on. Where are his votes? He has already sensed defeat,” Mr Odinga said.

The ODM leader, who was accompanied by Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Governors Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni), also expressed confidence that he would win the election with a landslide.

Last week, the Deputy President said about one million votes from his stronghold had been tampered with, claims which the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) have since dismissed.

In a meeting with the European ambassadors, Dr Ruto claimed that the votes had been struck out of the register in a well-orchestrated move to favour Mr Odinga.

The DP also blamed some Cabinet Secretaries of campaigning for Mr Odinga, a role that the law forbids them from playing.

Dr Ruto has particularly been critical of ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and his PS Karanja Kibicho for the positions they have taken ahead of the August polls.

The DP and Mr Odinga are among the four candidates who will be on the ballot on August 9. The two other presidential candidates are Prof George Wajackoya (Roots Party) and David Mwaure Waihiga of the Agano Party.