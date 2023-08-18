Rapper Juliani explains his exclusive ‘100 people’ intimate show





Renowned rapper Julius Otieno, better known as Juliani, has opened up about his decision to organize exclusive and intimate shows.

During an engaging interview on Nation FM, Juliani discussed his upcoming show, “Juliani Session with 100 People.”

Also read: New dad Juliani wants to die owning nothing

The father of two, known for his thought-provoking lyrics and socially conscious music, spoke candidly about his preference for intimate performances, which allow him to connect with his audience on a deeper level.

“I love intimate performances so I can interact with people after my show,” Juliani expressed.

Pointing out the difficulties of securing regular gigs due to perceived high performance fees on his rate card, Juliani revealed that he has taken matters into his own hands by creating his own events.

“You know, nowadays, people don’t call me for gigs because they think I am too expensive and that is why I have to create my events.”

Explaining his plans for the upcoming show, he said, “I will have 100 people and do a performance for three hours. Every other detail is private apart from the charges and venue. Dates sisemi (I’m not revealing them yet).”

Juliani also delved into his forthcoming project, ‘Total Man,’ an endeavor aimed at redefining masculinity in contemporary Kenyan society.

Also read: Kenyan musician Juliani unveils Sh1m social media rate card

Reflecting on the challenges men face in the country, Juliani noted, “Being a man in Kenya is not easy.”

He emphasized survival skills, respect for others, and family care as the key attributes of a “Total Man.”

Juliani shared insights into his evolution within the music industry as a veteran artiste.

He revealed that he now focuses less on the hype and more on crafting meaningful music that resonates with his fans.

“You meet people and they can remember one lyric from your song and that really matters to me,” he stated.

This dedication to quality over quantity has led him to venture into different creative avenues, including selling T-Shirts to share his message.

When asked about his status as a trailblazer or “OG” (Original Gangster) in the rap industry, Juliani emphasized the importance of uniqueness and authenticity.

“It was a battle of great music. Everyone has to be unique,” he affirmed.

“I am a total man. Mimi ndio baba ya hao wote (I’m the original OG), kina Khaligraph and the others.”

He highlighted his commitment to remaining genuine and rooted in his principles, highlighting the power of creating music that might start lowkey but can eventually have a significant impact.

Also read: Juliani’s hit song inspires Martha Karua to critique President Ruto