Riggy G the peace keeper: DP Gachagua begins mediation process in Meru

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua (right) and his entourage on board a Kenya Air Force flight to Kisumu. PHOTO | COURTESY

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has commenced the reconciliation process between politicians in Meru county.

This is after a meeting with Members of the County Assembly (MCA) from the region.

The second in command explained the meeting was aimed at finding out the challenges facing the leaders from the region.

He suggested that a solution had been arrived at in his tweet in which he said; “4th January 2023. This evening, I held a five-hour discussion with all elected members of the National Assembly and the Senate from Meru County in an attempt to understand what is ailing our great County of Meru. Mbele iko sawa na Mlima iko imara.”

4th January 2023 This evening, I have held a five hour discussion with all elected members of the National Assembly and the Senate from Meru County in an attempt to understand what is ailing our great County of Meru. Mbele iko Sawa na Mlima iko imara. pic.twitter.com/cr6WcR4Rfc — Rigathi Gachagua (@rigathi) January 4, 2023

The meeting comes days after Senators spared the noose by failing to uphold the impeachment against Meru governor Kawira Mwangaza.

The 11-member Boni Khalwale-led committee shared that none of the charges were proven.

“The committee having investigated the matter in accordance with its mandate under section 33(4) of the County Governments Act and standing order 80(2) of the Senate Standing Orders reports to the Senate that it finds that the five Charges against the Governor of Meru County have not been substantiated,” read the committee report.

The first female Meru governor troubles started after one month in office with the accusations used to impeach her dating back to the day she nominated her county executives.

67 out of 69 MCAs affirmed the impeachment motion tabled by DMK Kiogora Member for Abogeta West and Minority Party Whip.

The MCAs through their lawyer Muthomi Thiankolu argued that their move to remove the governor from office through impeachment was a way of correcting the “unintended consequences of democracy.”

Mwangaza was accused of nepotism, illegal appointments, unlawful dismissals, incitement, bullying, vilification, misconduct relating to the nomination of County Executive Committee Members and violation of public finance management laws.

