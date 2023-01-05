President Ruto defends not having his wedding ring





President William Ruto has defended his decision to show up in a media interview without his wedding ring.

The head of state was fielding questions from the country’s major TV stations on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, from State House, Nairobi.

Hawkeyed journalist noticed that the commander-in-chief did not wear his ring during the first session but wore it in the English interview session.

However, Dr Ruto said that he did not wear his ring at first as he was being hurried up.

“I was having some meeting in the office and then they came and told me ‘go dress up’ so in the process of all that I forgot my ring. It is very interesting, it became a subject of discussion. I thought we were having a very serious discussion here.”

President Ruto also disclosed why he had taken quite some time without wearing his ring.

“When Rachel and I got married, we went to that fellow called Nagin Pattni in River Road and we bought our rings there. It was then Sh700 so of course it experienced wear and tear along the way. Rachel is the one who took so long to go get a replacement,” he shared.

This is against the norm in African culture as it is the responsibility of the man to purchase rings.

The President and the First Lady have never shied from showing their love for each other.

Last year during their wedding anniversary celebrations which is also President Ruto’s birthdate, Rachel poured out her heartfelt appreciation to her hubby.

When Dr. Ruto was taking on the mantle as Kenya’s fifth president, she recalled how their wedding year coincided with the restoration of multiparty democracy and how their lives were transformed from their little house in Dagoretti to State House.

She also disclosed that they both had nicknames for each other; Bill and Chichi.

“Bill, a young and ambitious family man, sent himself out to fend for us. Six years later, in 1997, with a young family to raise, at 31, Bill would become the MP for Eldoret North and that move changed our family life forever.”

