RIP: Kenyan DJ Reggie mourns the passing of his sister in Australia





Bishop Richard Kimwwele and Reverend Susan Kimwele, along with their children King David, Jackie Kimwele, and Reggie Kimwele, known as DJ Reggie, are currently grieving the loss of their beloved family member, Nitta Wanjiku Kimwele.

Nitta passed away in Australia after battling with health issues for several years, during which she was in and out of the hospital.

In an obituary and a Go Fund Me profile created in her memory, the family fondly remembers Nitta as a sweet-spirited, God-fearing, strong-hearted, intelligent, and loving young woman.

“Nitta was a very social person who connected very well with people and found pleasure in touching lives. She was involved in many charitable organizations, worked as a volunteer nurse at Nairobi Women’s Hospital, and helped more than 31 youths from different countries settle and study in Australia,” read the family’s statement on the Go Fund Me profile.

Adding, “Nitta was a hard worker (and) while she pursued her education, she started her hairdressing business which she was very passionate about. If you got a chance to get your hair done by Nitta, you can attest to how warm and welcomed Nitta made you feel, not forgetting the perfect hairdo you would walk out with.”

Nitta worked for Multicap where she supported individuals with specialized needs. In the year 2014, Nitta graduated and became a registered nurse. She worked at Carinity Care, St John Queensland, Spinal Queensland, and at a Residential Nursing Home in Cairns (Queensland, Australia).

The family paid tribute to her, saying, “Nitta was known to selflessly serve her patients and build great therapeutic relationships that were hard to replace with staff and patients. Nitta made a difference in every life she interacted with.”

The family intends to bury the late Nita on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Kenya, and the community surrounding them is asking people of goodwill to financially stand with the family to raise $25,000 for the arrangements needed to bring her home and bury her.

In another statement posted on DJ Reggie’s socials, he provided channels through which people could help them raise funds.

“Plans are underway to take her to Kenya for her final resting place. The family requests our unwavering financial, spiritual and emotional support. The planning committee has set a targeted amount of at least $40,000 to help towards offsetting repatriation and funeral expenses. We kindly elicit your financial assistance in helping the family not walk this difficult time alone,” read the statement in part.

Those willing to donate funds are directed to send them to: Bsb 484-799, account number 005027837. The Pay ID is Arthur Indeehe 0420936851.

