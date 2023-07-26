Ringtone, 5 others charged with assault on foreigners in Lang’ata





Controversial gospel singer, Alex Apoko, alias Ringtone, was on Tuesday, July 25 charged before the Kibera Law Courts with assaulting five foreigners during an alleged invasion at a Lang’ata residence in Nairobi.

Ringtone was charged together with five others before Kibera Chief Magistrate with assault and damaging property worth Sh5,000.

The five included Samson Onunga alias Kazola, Victor B Maringa, Kevin Nyaoke, Brian Jumba Luseno and Geoffrey Mose who all denied several charges of assault and malicious damage to property levelled against them by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

According to the charge sheet, the six suspects were charged that on July 21, 2023, at Bomas of Kenya Muiru Gardens within Langata Sub-county, they assaulted five South Sudanese foreigners, namely Kongkong Paulino, Gabriel Paulino, Stephen Gatwech, John Paulino, and Chuang Emmanuel occasioning them bodily harm.

In the second count, the six were charged that at the same time and place, they jointly and unlawfully damaged the chairs valued at Sh5,000 belonging to Kongkong’s family.

It is not yet clear why Ringtone and his co-accused persons assaulted the foreigners at their residence.

After denying the charges, the six suspects sought to be released on bail, saying they would abide by all conditions set by the court.

They were released on Sh50,000 cash bail and a surety of the same amount each.

In 2019, the musician was arrested by the police while leaving the vicinity of the Co-operative University in Karen while advertising to the public that he was desperately looking for a wife.

He had earlier also been arrested for “prostituting and causing confusion at Cooperative University” while on a similar mission.

