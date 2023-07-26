Willis Raburu chose the birth date for our son Mali – Ivy Namu





Ivy Namu, the fiancée of popular media personality Willis Raburu, recently shared a heartwarming revelation about the birth of their firstborn son, Mali.

In a candid interview on Marya Akoth’s YouTube channel, Ivy opened up about her journey to motherhood and how they intentionally chose the birth date for their beloved son.

During the interview, Ivy disclosed that they had opted for an elective cesarean section (CS) and jointly selected the date of July 4th for Mali’s birthday.

Despite being at 39 weeks of pregnancy, Willis was adamant about having their baby boy born on that specific day.

Also read: Baby Christmas: Willis Raburu unveils daughter in festive fashion

Baby Mali arrived at a healthy weight of 3.3 kilograms, bringing joy to their lives.

“We had elective CS and my husband and I chose, July, 4 as Mali’s birthday. I was 39 weeks but he wanted our baby born on that particular day. He was born at 3.3kg.”

Mali was born on a significant day that coincides with a federal holiday in the United States, commemorating the Declaration of Independence.

Reflecting on her pregnancy, Ivy described it as a challenging experience.

She endured heartburns throughout the entire pregnancy, and the last week leading up to the birth was particularly intense.

“I just wanted my child out,” she candidly expressed.

Also read: From colleagues to lovers: Ivy Namu on Willis Raburu’s exit from Citizen TV

However, due to the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Willis Raburu was not allowed to be present in the operating theater during the delivery.

Despite this setback, Ivy praised her supportive husband for being there for her throughout the process.

“My son cried so much, but when Willis came to see him, he talked to him and he opened his eyes and stopped crying,” Ivy recounted, highlighting Willis’s calming influence on their newborn.

She further praised him for his hands-on approach to parenting, sharing that he skillfully changed Mali’s first diapers and even taught her how to do it.

The couple’s journey to parenthood has been filled with love, joy, and support, with Willis Raburu proving to be a doting father and a pillar of strength for Ivy during both the pregnancy and after the birth of their son.

Also read: Willis Raburu: People wanted me fired for having dreadlocks at work