Roysambu man in trouble for abusing, injuring police officer

Erick Ochieng in the dock at the Makadara Law Courts. PHOTO|JOSEPH NDUNDA

A man who allegedly hurled unprintable insults at a police officer before smashing his fingers on a door at the Drive-in Police post in Roysambu sub-county, Nairobi, and injuring him in the process is battling charges related to assaulting a police officer and offensive conduct.

Erick Ochieng was charged with assaulting Corporal Peter Karanja contrary to section 103 (a) of the National Police Service Act of 2011 where he is accused of injuring the cop at his duty station inside the police station’s report office on October 8.

Mr Ochieng was also charged with offensive conduct in contravention of section 94 (1) of the Penal Code after he allegedly used abusive words to the cop at the police post on the same day after a disagreement.

The accused person had gone to the station to follow up on a matter he had reported at the post. He wanted action taken instantly but Cpl. Karanja told him that the case must be assigned to a police officer first to investigate it before the suspect was arrested.

This presumably annoyed Mr Ochieng who allegedly became unruly and started banging the report office desk and insulting the officer.

The officer started moving out but the accused person got closer to prevent him from leaving and in the process pushed the door allegedly injuring Cpl. Karanja.

Cpl. Maina was rescued by members of the public who restrained Mr Ochieng and helped the cop place him in cells. The suspect is said to have continued insulting Cpl. Maina while inside the cells banged the cells’ door before he was handcuffed.

He denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Irene Gichobi of the Makadara Law Courts.

Ochieng was released on a cash bail of Sh40, 000.

The case will be mentioned on November 28, 2023, before hearing starts on March 13, 2024.

Cpl. Maina sought treatment at a nearby clinic and the treatment notes are listed as exhibits in the case.

His colleague and a member of the public who witnessed the incident are listed as witnesses in the case.

