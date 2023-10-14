Safaricom unveils new youth platform





Kenya’s leading Telco, Safaricom has launched Safaricom Hook, a new platform that seeks to empower the youth to leverage on the power of technology.

The new product is focused on three key hooks; technology, career, and culture. The platform aims to nurture and support the aspirations of the Gen Z demographic and transform their lives by being a technology enabler, through offering access to custom-made offerings that will leverage Safaricom’s extensive mobile network.

“At Safaricom, we are keen on helping our young people to leverage the transformative power of technology. Through Safaricom Hook, we aim to provide a platform for young Kenyans seeking inspiration, opportunities, and a sense of belonging in a constantly evolving world. As the name suggests, Safaricom wants to create a lasting connection with a generation that has unique needs,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom PLC on Friday during event at Eldoret Sports Club, Uasin Gishu County.

Safaricom Hook seeks to enable Gen Z to maximize their online potential and enjoy a digital lifestyle by facilitating smartphone access, providing relevant value propositions such as Make Your Own Bundle, which gives users the freedom to decide how much they spend on data and voice, and availing loyalty rewards and delight offers.

In the Tech hook, firm will impart the youth with digital skills for a tech future through touchpoints such as Safaricom’s Digital Talent Programme, and the Safaricom Engineering Community, and partnerships with several organisations, including the Power Learn Project, who empower African youth through software development.

The Career hook, which aims to prepare the youth for conventional and unconventional careers, will come to life by working with an array of partners including Meta and Wowzi, who will provide digital training to enable the youth to access the gig economy, and Brighter Monday, who will provide guidance for those in conventional careers.

In the Culture hook, Safaricom will enable GenZ to pursue passion points such as sports, via Safaricom Chapa Dimba and the upcoming Safaricom Athletics series; content creation, through Baze, which enables creators to monetize their music and video content; and Fashion, through partnerships including Artfit, who will mentor upcoming designers, among others. To promote a savings culture, Safaricom Hook will leverage M-PESA Go, and the Mali wealth management platform.

The eligible customers for the new product are young people aged 10 to 24, can join the platform via the Safaricom Hook app, or by dialing dial *555#.

A number of artistes graced the event that included Kaligraph Jones, Ssaru among other local musicians.

